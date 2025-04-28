Ajoka pays glowing tribute to its founder

Ajoka Theatre commemorated the 7th death anniversary of its visionary founder and iconic theatre personality, Madeeha Gauhar, with a deeply moving and artistically rich tribute event at Alhamra Hall 3.

The programme brought together family, colleagues, artists, and admirers to celebrate her remarkable contributions to socially relevant theatre in Pakistan.

The evening began with a new Ajoka video song “Jeevay Ajoka” setting the tone for a celebration of resilience and creativity. This was followed by a stirring violin performance by Madeeha’s son Nirvaan Nadeem, violinist Muhammad Aslam and his talented seven-year-old grandson Hasan, symbolising a beautiful continuity of artistic legacy across generations.

In a heartfelt family segment Madeeha’s younger son Sarang Nadeem, nieces Neha Ali Gauhar, Arzoo Gauhar, Sister Faryal Gauhar, son Nirvaan Nadeem and husband Shahid Nadeem shared moving reflections and memories of Madeeha-remembering her as a fearless artist, a loving mother, and a tireless advocate for justice, visionary human right and theatre activist. Veteran educationist Perin Boga also presented glowing tribute to Madeeha Gauhar’s courage and her landmark contribution to performing arts.

Naseem Abass, veteran theatre artist and his talented daughter Anika Malik presented Madeeha’s favourite poetry from Bulleh Shah and Faiz. This was followed by a vibrant dance performance by Luke Kelvin, on the theme of Basant.

Dramatic readings from Madeeha’s writings were read by Fizza Jamal, Naseem Abbas and Arsalan Nasir. Speakers also included poet and playwright Asghar Nadeem Syed and publisher-activist Farrukh Sohail Goindi, Ajoka chair Zara Salman and General Secretary Sohail Warraich.

The evening concluded with the launch of a new documentary on Ajoka Theatre, produced by Ghayas Naseer, which capturing the group’s inspiring four decades long journey. The film served as a powerful finale to a tribute that honoured not just the memory of a person, but the movement she founded.

Ajoka remains steadfast in carrying forward Madeeha Gauhar’s legacy-upholding her vision of a just, inclusive and socially conscious society through the transformative power of theatre. Ajoka will be presenting its new play “Lawrence in Lahore” from May 9-10 in Alhamra Hall 2.