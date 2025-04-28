Afridi backs Malik in PSL 10, criticizes Rizwan’s public comments

Shahid Afridi has defended Shoaib Malik’s place in Quetta Gladiators for PSL 10, calling him a fit and active player. He said Malik should keep playing as long as he performs well. Afridi added that having an experienced player like Malik helps both the team and captain.

Speaking to media in Lahore, Afridi noted Malik’s regular training and match fitness. He mentioned Malik doesn’t need to play every game but deserves a spot if performing. “Franchise owners consider many things, and Malik’s experience is valuable,” Afridi explained.

Afridi also shut down any rumors about his own return, saying he has played enough cricket and won’t come back. He further said he isn’t interested in coaching Pakistan’s national team. Instead, he wants to work at the grassroots level where young players learn.

Moreover, Afridi criticized captain Mohammad Rizwan’s recent remarks about lacking authority. He said such statements shouldn’t be made in public. “Rizwan didn’t complain after wins, so why now?” Afridi asked, urging leaders to act responsibly.