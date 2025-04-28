Zalmi fall short against Gladiators as Babar admits to poor execution

Peshawar Zalmi suffered a heavy 64-run defeat against Quetta Gladiators in their PSL 10 clash at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The Gladiators set a strong target of 178/7, thanks to a team effort led by Mark Chapman, who scored 33 off 26 balls. Finn Allen’s quick 31 and solid contributions from Saud Shakeel and Kusal Mendis kept the scoreboard moving.

In response, Zalmi crumbled under pressure and were bowled out for just 114 in 15.2 overs. Hussain Talat was the only standout with a fighting 39 from 34 balls. Other batters, including skipper Babar Azam, struggled to make an impact, failing to build partnerships.

After the loss, Babar admitted that his team failed to deliver in both batting and bowling. He said Zalmi did not stick to their game plan and paid the price. “We weren’t up to the mark,” he said, adding that the team would review their mistakes.

Moving forward, Babar emphasized the need to improve and avoid repeating errors. He assured that the team management would work on fixing issues. With PSL 10 heating up, Zalmi will aim to bounce back stronger in their upcoming matches.