Western world order dying, new one will emerge: Mushahid Hussain

Senior politician Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed on Sunday said that the world order laid down by the west was dying now and a new world order will emerge.

Addressing as a chief guest on the second day of a two-day conference titled ‘Seventy Years After Bandung: The Struggle Continues’, he said, today we are living in the age of turbulence and transformation.

Mushahid Hussain Syed said that he had seen China in 1970, when it was weak, isolated and poor but now she was rising, which was a historical moment. He said that out of 193 countries, 140 counties had trade with China.

He further said that Israel was oppressing the people of Gaza and Indian government was thrashing Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) people.

Mushahid said that the core issues for Trump were going to be Palestine and IIOJK. He said that these core issues had to be resolved otherwise there would be absence of peace.

He was of the view that there was tremendous improvement in deal with Iran by Trump. Mushahid said that Trump’s slogan was not for wars, he was ending the wars and he said such things give hope.

The Chief Guest said that he was optimist and spirit of Bandung was reviving. He said that the focus should be on democratized world in the quest for better tomorrow.

He opined that the new regionalism was very important component in the days to come.

The Former Federal Minister and Senator Javed Jabbar and the former foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua also addressed the sessions during the conference.

Earlier, different sessions were held including genocide and human rights violations, global water challenges: disputes and shortages, threats to global peace and global majority in a multipollar world.