Punjab govt to create DNA database to enhance criminal justice system

The Punjab government has decided to maintain a central DNA database for quick identification of criminals and repeat offenders – forming a group of experts for this task, a spokesperson for the provincial home department said in a statement on Sunday.

Pakistan established its first DNA test laboratory in Islamabad in 2006 with the assistance of China to investigate complicated terrorism and criminal cases.

The Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) will collect DNA samples from all over the province including prisoners in jails as well as criminals, especially habitual ones.

The database aims to enhance the efficiency of the criminal justice system and “timely” identification of crime suspects, said the spokesperson.

In this regard, on the instructions of Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin, a working group of experts has been formed to suggest a model for setting up the central DNA database.

The group will be headed by PFSA Director General Dr Muhammad Amjad, while its others members include Center of Excellence in Molecular Biology Director Prof Dr Muaz-ur-Rehman, King Edward Medical University Head of Biomedical Sciences Prof Dr Nighat Yasmin, DIG Athar Waheed and PFSA Director (Administration) Mirza Waleed Baig.

The working group has been instructed to submit its suggestions on the preparation and procedure of the central database to the home secretary within seven days.