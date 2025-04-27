The daily “Beating the Retreat” ceremony at the Wagah border between India and Pakistan, a long-standing ritual celebrated by both nations, took place on Saturday with one glaring absence: the customary handshake between the opposing soldiers. The ceremony, which typically features soldiers from both sides performing high kicks and elaborate movements to booming patriotic music, saw a reduction in the usual show of unity and camaraderie. This was due to the escalating tensions between the two countries following the Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegaly occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on April 22, which claimed 26 lives. As soldiers from both the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) and the Pakistani Rangers performed their steps, the iconic moment of cooperation-a handshake at the gates-was conspicuously absent. Instead, the iron gates that separate the two nuclear-armed neighbours remained locked, symbolising the deepening divide. Visitors on both sides of the border were still present, though much fewer in number than usual. While the Indian side of the border remained full of cheers, the Pakistani side was noticeably quieter.