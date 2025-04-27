PPP to leave govt if canal issue not resolved in CCI meeting: energy minister

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Sindh Energy Minister Nasir Shah has warned that the party may part ways with the federal government if the canal-related issue is not resolved in the upcoming meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

Speaking to the media following a meeting with Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders at the party’s headquarters on Sunday, Shah said, “If the issue of canals is not resolved in the CCI meeting, the PPP will separate from the government.”

He stressed that the canal issue holds serious importance for Sindh and has united people across the province. “On the canal issue, everyone in Sindh is on the same page, and MQM has also extended its full support to PPP both in the Sindh Assembly and the National Assembly,” he said.

Shah expressed confidence that the matter would be resolved, citing strong coordination among Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari, and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. “I am confident that the decision taken between the Prime Minister, the President, and Chairman Bilawal will be final,” he said.

He warned that if PPP exits the coalition, the federal government may not survive. “We know that if PPP leaves the government, it won’t be able to continue. That’s why we expect the government to fulfill its promise on the canal issue.”

A PPP delegation, led by Shah and including senior leaders Waqar Mehdi and Saeed Ghani, met with MQM-P leaders Dr Farooq Sattar, Aminul Haque, and others to discuss multiple political matters. During the meeting, the PPP requested MQM-P to withdraw its candidate from the upcoming Senate by-election for a vacant seat.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Dr Farooq Sattar said the MQM-P would consult its central committee before making a decision on PPP’s request.

“A final response will be given after internal discussions,” he stated, adding that the proposed amendments to the local government system were also discussed during the meeting.