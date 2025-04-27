Saleem Memon for upgrdation of Hyderabad Railways junction

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Saleem Memon, has expressed concern over the severe disruption to Pakistan’s agricultural exports caused by the prevailing situation on Highways.

In letters addressed to the Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, and the Sindh Home Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon has urged immediate intervention and practical steps to resolve the crisis.

He stated that hundreds of export containers filled with potatoes, fruits, and other agricultural products have been stranded for several days at the entry points of Sindh.

These consignments were destined for the middle Eastern and Far Eastern markets under confirmed export orders.

“If these containers do not reach the ports on time, not only will the export orders be canceled, but exporters may also suffer losses amounting to millions of Dollars,” he warned.

Chamber president highlighted that sensitive perishable goods like potatoes and fruits must be kept at specific temperatures.

Without timely access to power or generators, the risk of spoilage is extremely high.

“This is not just a loss to exporters but also a severe financial blow to our farmers who worked hard to cultivate these crops and now find their incomes under threat,” he added.

He further pointed out that the business community had already faced heavy losses due to the recent goods transporters’ strike, and now, the ongoing sit-ins have brought another economic crisis.

He urged the Government of Sindh to immediately announce a Green Channel for the movement of export goods, ensuring their swift and uninterrupted access to seaports.

He also proposed that the provincial government formulate an Emergency Corridor Policy for Sensitive Agricultural Exports, under which time-critical consignments are escorted by security squads to reach ports without delay.

Saleem Memon appealed to all stakeholders to prioritize the country’s economic welfare and resolve the matter through mutual understanding and dialogue.