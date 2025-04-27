CM’s advisor slams India’s propaganda against Pakistan

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Inter-Provincial Coordination and Cooperative Department, Sardar Ehsan ur Rehman Khan Mazari, strongly condemned India’s aggressive stance and propaganda against Pakistan. Speaking on a private TV channel, he expressed sorrow over the terrorist incident in Pahalgam but criticized India for habitually blaming Pakistan without evidence.

He stated that the Indian media constantly spreads false propaganda against Pakistan but is consistently exposed by the truth. Mazari emphasized that Baloch leaders are patriotic and have always stood with Pakistan through every challenge. “India’s hostility towards Pakistan has become an incurable disease,” Mazari remarked, urging India to respect international laws and principles of foreign policy.

He highlighted that Pakistan itself is a victim of terrorism, with its armed forces fighting terrorist elements tirelessly. Mazari denounced India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty as a grave violation of international law, regional stability, and Pakistan’s water rights. Referring to the Jaffar Express incident, he pointed to evidence of Indian involvement in terrorism in Balochistan.

On Kashmir, Mazari said that the Modi government continues to suppress the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and shifts blame onto Pakistan to cover its own aggressive actions. He said that India itself is committing provocations in the region and makes false allegations against Pakistan to throw dust in the eyes of the world. He said that India should not be complacent or consider Pakistan weak.

This time, if Pakistan is seen with a malicious eye, it will be given a befitting reply. If, God forbid, war is imposed on Pakistan, the Pakistani people will stand with full enthusiasm and support of their armed forces, the results of which will definitely not be good for India.

Pakistan is a peaceful country, but it is not weak at all. He stressed that India should respect the principles of international foreign policy and international laws and not create a war-like atmosphere between countries through its unnecessary provocations.