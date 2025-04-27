Cop held for motorcycle theft, confesses to stealing 125 bikes

Police in Karachi arrested a serving police officer allegedly involved in motorcycle theft near Civil Hospital, officials confirmed on Sunday.

According to police sources, the cop, deployed at Garden Police Station, was apprehended by Eidgah Police during an operation. He had recently joined the force.

Investigators said the officer confessed to stealing 125 motorcycles from the Eidgah area in September 2024. A theft case was already registered at the Eidgah Police Station.

The suspect was residing at the Garden headquarters and has been handed over to the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) for further investigation.

In related operations, two additional suspects – identified as Salman Ishaq and Zain – were also arrested. Authorities said Zain had been involved in a robbery at a cold drink depot during Ramadan, fleeing the scene after stealing two mobile phones and Rs100,000.

Meanwhile, Salman Ishaq was accused of stealing a woman’s mobile phone. Police said investigations are ongoing into all cases.