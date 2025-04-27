Oil and gas theft well discovered in Karachi’s Malir

Karachi police discovered a well created for the purpose of oil and gas theft near Malir. As per details, the well was designed for illicit oil and gas theft from which a body of an unidentified man was also found. Rescue personnel facing difficulties due to the condition inside well after oil and gas odours spread throughout the surrounding area. Officials from the Pakistan Petroleum Corporation (PARKO) and Sui Gas are also present at the scene. According to PARKO officials, the location of the well is distant from their pipeline, suggesting it may not be connected to their operations. Earlier, a Karachi man was caught and sent behind bars for ‘stealing’ oil from a main supply line in Bin Qasim. According to police, a man named Ashraf was arrested in injured condition after a shootout with the cops when he was stealing oil from Parco’s line in Bin Qasim’s Wali Town. The police said the arrested is a mastermind of a gang involved in stealing oil from the company’s oil supply line several times. Weapons were also recovered from the custody of arrested Ashraf.