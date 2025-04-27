Trump ahead but still two tons from £100,000 prize

World number one Judd Trump took a 5-3 lead in his World Championship last-16 tie with fellow former world champion Shaun Murphy, but narrowly missed a chance to move closer to winning a £100,000 bonus.

Trump, 35, fought back from 2-0 and 3-2 down, winning the last three frames of the session, but, when on 98 in frame eight, missed a pot on the yellow that would have given him a century break.

He has made 98 centuries this season and is the only player who could get to one hundred tons this term, something that would earn him a £100,000 prize.

Trump will have another eight frames to play later on Sunday as the match resumes at 19:00 BST, before the final session on Monday from 13:00 BST, in the best-of-25 match. Only two players have made a hundred century breaks in one campaign – Neil Robertson in 2013-14 with 103 and Trump himself with 102 in 2019-20.

China’s Zhao Xintong moved into the quarter-finals for the first time in his career thanks to a 13-10 win over Lei Peifan. Leading 10-6 after the second session, 27-year-old Zhao looked on course for a maximum 147 in the opening frame of the day and potted nine reds and nine blacks before his break ended on 72.

He was 41-12 ahead in frame 20, only for Lei to win that and the next two frames as Lei, who beat 2024 world champion Kyren Wilson in round one, threatened a comeback. But a break of 54 saw Zhao clinch victory to set up a quarter-final against England’s Chris Wakelin, a player that has already eliminated 2010 world champion Neil Robertson and former world number one Mark Allen.

“I’m so happy, that’s the first time into the quarter-finals and I’m so proud of myself,” he said. “In the first round he [Lei] came back against Kyren Wilson so I knew I wasn’t ready to win and I needed to be strong.

“I just want to go through the Crucible and I need to try my best and enjoy it as it is very nice, the crowd is nice and I want to stay longer. This is my first time to play Chris Wakelin, I know he is really good player.”

In June 2023, Zhao, a former UK Championship winner, was one of 10 Chinese players to receive bans for their involvement in match-fixing.

He served a 20-month ban and has been the only player to return after he had not directly thrown a match but accepted charges of being a party to another player fixing two matches and betting on matches himself.

Zhao is officially classed as an amateur for this tournament, but had already ensured his return to the World Snooker Tour full-time next season.