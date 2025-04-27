Surridge scores four as Nashville smash seven past Chicago

English forward Sam Surridge struck four times as Nashville hammered the Chicago Fire 7-2 in Major League Soccer on Saturday.

The 26-year-old former Nottingham Forest striker, scored twice from the penalty spot during a first-half rout which saw Nashville go in 5-0 up at the break with German Hany Mukhtar also on target twice. Surridge then added two goals early in the second half, both of them calm finishes after he was put clear by long balls which the woeful Chicago defence could not cope with. Chicago pulled two goals back later in the game but it was a humiliating result for Chicago head coach Gregg Berhalter who was lined up against his former USA national team assistant BJ Callaghan for the first time. Cincinnati striker Kevin Denkey scored twice, including a brilliantly executed bicycle kick, as the Ohio team beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1. The 24-year-old Togo international striker cost Cincinnati a club record fee of over $16 million when he was signed from Belgian club Cercle Brugge in January and he showed exactly why he was so highly rated with his stunning strike.