‘No Other Land’ filmmaker recounts Israeli settlers mocking him for Oscar

Hamdan Ballal, co-director of the Oscar-winning documentary No Other Land, detailed a violent attack by Israeli settlers, describing it as the “worst moment of my life.”

The assault, which occurred in late March during Ramadan, saw settlers mock Ballal’s Oscar win while beating him outside his home in Masafer Yatta. Ballal, who urged global focus on Palestine’s “near-daily violence,” was handcuffed, blindfolded and held at an army base before his release the next day.

In his op-ed, Ballal recounted rushing to document a settler attack, only to be overwhelmed as soldiers approached. “They started beating and cursing me, mocking me as the ‘Oscar-winning filmmaker,'” he wrote, describing guns bashing his ribs and his family’s screams. Despite No Other Land’s global acclaim for exposing the destruction of Masafer Yatta, Ballal felt “powerlessness” upon returning home, where violence persists. “Our movie won an Oscar, but our lives are no better,” he lamented.

Ballal highlighted his community’s resilience, describing vibrant village life with farming and family unity, yet underscored the constant fear of attacks. The Palestinian-Israeli collective behind No Other Land, including co-directors Basel Adra, Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, faced threats to screenings and the film lacks US distribution.

Abraham publicized the attack, criticising the Academy’s initial vague response. Over 900 Academy members demanded stronger support, prompting an apology from AMPAS for not naming Ballal in its statement. In a joint letter, the collective thanked supporters, noting Ballal’s recovery at home. Ballal expressed hope, citing global awareness of his community’s plight. “Don’t turn away now,” he urged, calling for continued solidarity amid ongoing violence in Masafer Yatta, where his documentary’s impact resonates but fails to halt suffering.