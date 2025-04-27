What is the best American film according to Steven Spielberg?

Steven Spielberg has called The Godfather the greatest American film ever made, a sentiment he expressed while presenting legendary director Francis Ford Coppola with the prestigious AFI Life Achievement Award. The event, held on Saturday night, saw Hollywood icons gather to celebrate Coppola’s career, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas honouring him with the 50th AFI Life Achievement Award.

Steven Spielberg, who first met Coppola in 1967, praised him as “fearless” and highlighted how Coppola’s openness to ideas and his ability to invite feedback made him a unique and influential filmmaker.

Steven Spielberg fondly remembered watching an early cut of Apocalypse Now, a five-hour version and learning from Coppola’s openness to suggestions.

He said, “The Godfather, for me, is the greatest American film ever made,” adding that Coppola has redefined the canon of American cinema.

Lucas, a close friend of Coppola, also shared his admiration, calling him his hero and recalling how Coppola taught him to take creative risks. Both Spielberg and Lucas presented Coppola with the AFI Life Achievement Award, acknowledging his remarkable influence on the film industry.

In his speech, Coppola reflected on his journey and the people who have shaped his career, describing how the faces from his past continue to inspire him. He humbly stated, “I am and will always be nothing more than one of you.”

Coppola’s films, including The Godfather series, Apocalypse Now and The Conversation, have solidified his place as one of cinema’s great auteurs. His dedication to his vision has inspired generations of filmmakers. The 50th AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony was attended by numerous stars, including Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, who both praised Coppola’s trailblazing vision. The event will be broadcast as a special on TNT and TCM.