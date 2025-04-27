Marvel leak hints at Shahrukh Khan’s big MCU debut

The idea of Shah Rukh Khan joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) seems closer than ever, thanks to a new online buzz.

The excitement kicked off when an X (formerly Twitter) page, @MarvelLeaks, tweeted a picture of Shah Rukh Khan, hinting at a potential Marvel appearance. Though Marvel Studios has not confirmed anything officially, the post was enough to send fans into a frenzy.

This is not the first time Marvel has shown admiration for Shah Rukh Khan.

Several Marvel insiders and stars have openly admired Shah Rukh Khan:

Nia DaCosta, director of The Marvels, called him a “legend” and expressed her wish to work with him.

Anthony Mackie, Marvel’s new Captain America, once said he would love to see SRK join the Avengers.

Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange, also praised Khan’s acting skills during interviews.

With these consistent nods, fans are feeling more hopeful than ever.

Rumours suggest that Shah Rukh Khan might appear in a small but memorable role in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

For now, there’s no official confirmation from Marvel Studios or SRK himself. But whether it’s just a dream or the beginning of something massive, Bollywood’s King might soon become Marvel royalty too.