Nawazuddin Siddiqui breaks silence on release of ‘Gangs of Wasseypur 3’

Gangs of Wasseypur remains a landmark in Indian cinema. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the gritty saga of power, politics and revenge set against Wasseypur’s coal mafia backdrop became a cult classic, with fans worldwide clamouring for a third instalment.

Recently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who immortalised the character Faizal Khan, addressed the speculation-and it’s not the news fans hoped for.

In a conversation with Mid-Day, Siddiqui firmly quashed the rumours, stating, “Anurag won’t make it. Neither will I act in it.” He revealed that he frequently receives offers to star in a film centred around Faizal Khan, but he has no plans to revisit the character. Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap himself addressed the buzz during an interview with The Lallantop, reiterating that he has no intention of building a Wasseypur universe. Kashyap explained that while businessmen often push to turn successful films into franchises or “universes,” he prefers telling different stories. He humorously added that he would only consider making Gangs of Wasseypur 3 if he were in desperate need of money for medical treatment. Featuring unforgettable performances from Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha and many more, the Wasseypur series is celebrated for its raw storytelling, intense characters and iconic dialogues. Its influence on modern Indian cinema remains strong even years after its release.

While Gangs of Wasseypur 3 may not be on the horizon, Nawazuddin is keeping busy. He will next be seen in Zee5’s Costao, directed by Sejal Shah and produced by Vinod Bhanushali. Inspired by the real-life experiences of Costao Fernandes, a principled customs officer from Goa, the film follows his daring solo mission in the 1990s that disrupted the largest gold smuggling attempt into India.