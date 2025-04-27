Indian ban on ‘Abir Gulaal’ invites reaction

Pakistan filmmaker and showbiz personalities have reacted to an Indian ban on Fawad Khan starrer ‘Abir Gulaal.’

Filmmaker Nabeel Qureshi has urged the government to ask Pakistani actors to seek a no-objection certificate (NoC) prior to signing any Indian projects, following the imposition of a ban by the Indian cinema federation on Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s Bollywood movie ‘Abir Gulaal.’ “It’s a matter of the country’s dignity,” Qureshi the media. “In future, the way India is imposing a blanket ban on Pakistan, our government should also ask actors to seek NoC before signing up for any project there.” “Our actors should have some integrity not just as artists but also as Pakistanis. It’s a country that doesn’t welcome you at all, irrespective of the recent Pahalgam terror attack,” he said.

“There were speculations around the film’s release already, now it’s impossible for the film to release in India.” The promotion of his movie Abir Gulaal began in Dubai, with the music launch. But two songs from the film, ‘Khudaya Ishq’ and ‘Angreji Rangrasiya,’ have been removed from YouTube India following the Pahalgam attack. “It was not like this was unexpected. If it had not been the recent tragedy in Pahalgam, it would have been any other reason, big, small, legit or otherwise,” Kamran Jawaid, a Pakistani film critic and journalist, said.

“Cinema-goers in Pakistan will give the film a warm welcome. However, given FWICE’s hard anti-Pakistan stance, the decision to release the film here would only land them in hotter waters in India. Nobody wants to do that.” Nadeem Mandviwalla, a leading film importer and distributor in Pakistan who also owns a cinema in Karachi, said India’s ban on the movie’s release is “understandable” under the current circumstances.

“Allegedly, Pakistan has also refused to grant permission to the movie,” he said. “Actors will always play a part in projecting peace and love. Given a chance, it’s commendable for both parties to make this attempt.”

Jawaid, on the other hand, said Pakistani actors should have an “active role” in building up the quality of Pakistani productions, given the wafer-thin, prickly relationship between Pakistan and India.

“They should not run after Bollywood collaborations because the audience-base is bigger or that the pay is better,” he said. “The ‘arts transcend borders’ and ‘arts can make a difference’ mantra can only be beneficial if there is unilateral reciprocation in both industries.”