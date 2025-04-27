Naeema mocks Indian threats in now viral video

Pakistani actress Naeema Butt has taken a light-hearted dig at India over its decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty in a funny video that has quickly gone viral on social media.

Sharing a clip on Instagram, Naeema Butt lip-synced to a humorous line, joking about the recent tensions over the Indus Water Treaty. In the video, she says: “India has cut off Pakistan’s water supply and the whole country is worried – except for me, because I don’t shower anyway!”

She captioned the viral video: “The secret behind my long hair,” making her fans laugh even more. Earlier, in an interview, Naeema Butt had described her long hair as a gift from God and explained that good hair often runs in her family.

She also credited a healthy diet, drinking lots of water, taking vitamins, and proper hair care for maintaining her thick and beautiful hair. Naeema also mentioned that in the entertainment industry, she often faces pressure to cut her hair for styling purposes.

However, she proudly refuses to compromise and remains committed to keeping her natural long hair.

Her recent video shows that even serious issues like the Indus Water Treaty tensions can be met with humour – and her fans absolutely loved her clever and witty take.

Earlier, Pakistan showbiz’s starlet Naeema Butt revealed that she has been offered Bollywood projects in the past but could not accept them due to visa restrictions from India. In her recent public outing, actor Naeema Butt, who resides in New York mostly, spoke up about receiving film and TV offers from across the border, which she could not accept due to Pakistani artists’ ban in India.

“Yes, I’ve been offered Indian projects in the past. I have even received drama offers and also for a great web series on an OTT platform, which had some amazing Indian and Pakistani cast, but at the end of the day, it could not be materialised,” Butt said. “Because my passport says I’m not welcome.”