Delay expected in pension scheme for armed forces

The federal government introduced the Contributory Pension Scheme for civilian employees last year. However, the scheme’s implementation for the armed forces might be delayed.

Sources reveal that the Ministry of Finance has proposed exempting military personnel from the pension scheme in the upcoming budget for 2025-26. The final decision will depend on approval from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Originally, the armed forces were scheduled to join the scheme by July 2025. However, due to a lack of a clear mechanism, the implementation seems unlikely.

Under the Contributory Pension Scheme, employees are required to contribute 10% of their basic salary, while the government adds 20% to the pension fund.