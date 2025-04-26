Punjab Minister Ramesh Singh Arora, Youth Development Foundation, and Catholic Archdiocese of Lahore

Lahore, Punjab — In a major move to promote interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence, Punjab’s Minister for Minorities Affairs, Mr. Ramesh Singh Arora, officially launched a provincial “Solidarity Campaign” today to honor the lifelong efforts of His Holiness Pope Francis.

The campaign is being organized in collaboration with the Youth Development Foundation (YDF) — Pakistan’s leading youth resilience and peacebuilding organization led by Executive Director Mr. Shahid Rehmat — and the Catholic Archdiocese of Lahore, under the leadership of His Grace Archbishop Benny Mario Travas.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Minister Ramesh Singh Arora said:

“Pope Francis was a towering figure who devoted his life to promoting peace, humility, and respect among all faiths. Through this campaign, we honor his vision and reaffirm our commitment to building a Punjab where tolerance, dignity, and inclusion are cornerstones of society.”

Mr. Shahid Rehmat, Executive Director of Youth Development Foundation, added:

“The youth of Punjab are the torchbearers of a peaceful and inclusive future. Through this campaign, we encourage them to embody the values of Pope Francis by becoming ambassadors of harmony, dialogue, and mutual respect.”

Archbishop Benny Mario Travas, representing the Catholic Archdiocese of Lahore, appreciated the solidarity shown by the Government of Punjab and emphasized:

“Pope Francis taught the world that peace begins with understanding, dialogue, and compassion. This campaign strengthens our collective resolve to continue building bridges of love and acceptance among all communities in Pakistan.”

Key features of the Solidarity Campaign include:

• Solidarity Ribbons worn by students and young leaders across Punjab as a symbol of their commitment to peace and coexistence.

• Interfaith prayers, dialogues, and awareness programs organized in schools, colleges, churches, mosques, and community centers.

• Community service and volunteer activities promoting compassion, service to humanity, and social cohesion.

• A social media campaign highlighting Pope Francis’ message of peace, unity, and interfaith understanding.

The Youth Development Foundation is spearheading grassroots mobilization across Punjab, while the Catholic Archdiocese of Lahore is engaging the Christian community to honor and celebrate the inspiring legacy of Pope Francis.

This provincial campaign is a strong reflection of Punjab’s commitment to religious freedom, peaceful coexistence, and interfaith solidarity.