Sabeena and Farhan Saeed urge Indian media to act responsibly

Amid the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, actors Farhan Saeed and Sabeena Farooq slammed the media across the border, urging the publications to be responsible with their reporting on the matter.

As they condemned the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, where at least 26 people lost their lives, when terrorists opened fire at the tourists on Tuesday afternoon, actors Farhan Saeed and Sabeena Farooq accused the ‘irresponsible’ Indian media of ‘agitating’ the situation between the bordering countries, for the sake of TRPs.

In his note on Instagram, the ‘Mere Humsafar’ star penned, “As much as it’s sad what happened in #pahalqam, it’s cringeworthy to see Indian media, the most irresponsible and the agitator!” “Not the first time, and I am sure not the last, it’ll keep getting worse,” he added. “For their trps they will say anything.”

“And if God forbid, if anything happens between these two countries, they’ll be first one to run and people of both countries will suffer,” he suggested and requested the Indian media to ‘act responsibly’.

Moreover, the ‘Janaan’ actor accused the country’s media of ‘spreading hate’ and noted, “Khudara chahe wo Palestine hai ya pahalgam, ghar ujre hain, pyaron k samny pyare qatal hogae, jo Chle ge wo bhi marr gae aur jo reh gae hain wo bhi roz maren ge. In logon ki takleef ka andaza ni Iga skte hum (Be it Palestine or Pahalgam, people have been killed in front of their loved ones, houses have been destroyed. The ones who died are gone, and the ones who survived will die every day. We cannot even imagine the pain they are going through).”

“Plz pakistani social media , har chez mazag nhi hoti plz koi ehsaas nam ki chez paida kren aur indian media, nafrat na phelayen logon k brainwash na krem Thori responsibility show krem Har takleef opportunity nhi bnani chaye (Please, Pakistani social media, everything is not a joke. Have some empathy. And Indian media, don’t spread hate and brainwash people. Show some responsibility. Not every crisis is an opportunity.),” she further urged.

Previously, actors including Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan and Mawra Hocane, among others, have also condemned the latest terror attack in India.