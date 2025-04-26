Alhamra hosts sarangi and violin concert

The Lahore Arts Council staged a mesmerizing Sarangi and Violin Concert, bringing together the delicate harmonies of two of South Asia’s most soulful instruments. Renowned sarangi maestro Zohaib Hassan and celebrated violinist Abdul Wahab captivated the audience with their masterful performances.

Chairman Alhamra, Razi Ahmed, graced the event with his presence, personally meeting the artists and applauding their exceptional talent. Speaking on the occasion, he praised Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts for its significant contributions to nurturing excellence across various disciplines, including sarangi and violin.

Executive Director Alhamra, Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, emphasized the pivotal role of the Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts in the growth of Pakistan’s music industry. “We are committed to providing young talents with golden opportunities to refine and showcase their skills,” he said. Kazmi further described the concert as a beautiful evening woven with the soft, melancholic strains of the sarangi and the tender melodies of the violin.

The concert also featured Ustad Dadu Khan on Tabla, Asghar Ali Shirazi on keyboard, and Atif Ali on drums, adding rich rhythm layers to the soulful performances. A large and appreciative audience attended the event, witnessing and celebrating the artists’ remarkable artistry in a night that beautifully honoured the timeless magic of classical music.