Hailey sends love to Justin in award acceptance speech

Hailey Bieber just gave her husband Justin Bieber a major shoutout in an award acceptance speech. The model and beauty entrepreneur, 28, was honoured at The Daily Front Row’s 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards this Thursday-earning the Beauty Innovator Award for her brand Rhode. In her acceptance speech, the first-time mom, who founded Rhode in 2022, paid a sweet tribute to her husband Justin for his support. “I want to thank my husband for supporting this dream of mine from the beginning and for always cheering me on. Thank you,” the beauty mogul said as she closed out her acceptance speech. Hailey also thanked the brand’s founding partner, Lauren Ratner and hairstylist Jen Atkin-who presented her with the award-as well as her friends “for being the best test subjects and biggest cheerleaders.” “I didn’t want to start a brand for the sake of starting a brand. I really wanted to create an entire world. And something that I say often is, ‘Welcome to the world of Rhode,’ because to me, Rhode isn’t just products. It’s a feeling, it’s a lifestyle, it’s a place, it’s a world that’s open to everyone and anybody that identifies with it,” Hailey shared in her speech earlier.