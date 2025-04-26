Call for Peace

Last week’s tragic attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists, is undeniably condemnable. However, India’s actions immediately after this tragedy have raised a long list of serious concerns about its approach to Pakistan and, by extension, the entire region.

New Delhi’s rush to attribute blame to Pakistan even before compiling a complete list of victims and without presenting any concrete evidence, reinforces a dark and troubling precedent. It didn’t help to see Pakistan categorically deny any involvement. However, now in contrast to India’s infuriating rhetoric, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and his cabinet members call for a neutral and transparent investigation as a last-resort measure to defuse the tension. Of course, it does not need to be said that this call for a joint probe, aimed at uncovering the truth and ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to justice, only reflects Pakistan’s commitment to peace, not its resolve to protect its frontiers.

India, regrettably, continues to go down a different path; opting for a series of unilateral actions that escalate tensions and undermine long-established conflict resolution mechanisms. These reckless measures, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, the downgrading of diplomatic ties, and the intensification of cross-border firing along the Line of Control, are bound to erode the very foundation of peaceful coexistence further. Freezing the IWT, for instance, is a grave violation of international law and threatens the water security of millions, potentially triggering an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.

We believe that only an impartial inquiry can uncover the truth behind this heinous act and prevent future tragedies. To our misfortune, India’s attitude signals a preference for confrontation, a stance that risks destabilising (as if, it was possible at this point) a region already fraught with tension.

The international community needs to recognise the critical importance of impartiality and due process in such sensitive situations. Premature conclusions and retaliatory actions would only serve to inflame tensions, poison diplomatic relations, and divert attention from the actual pursuit of justice. The world cannot afford to stand by while two nuclear-armed neighbours teeter on the brink. *