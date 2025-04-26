India’s Threats and Pak Army

In international relations, responsibility, evidence, and justice hold fundamental importance. Unfortunately, India often levels accusations that are not based on facts but on political interests.

India blamed Pakistan for the Pulwama attack without any solid evidence and unilaterally announced the termination of relations with Pakistan and the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. This move is not only against international law but also dangerous for peace in South Asia.

Pakistan itself has been a victim of terrorism for decades. Across the country, innocent civilians, security forces, and educational institutions have been targeted by terrorists. Attacks on the Jaffar Express train, suicide bombings in marketplaces, and attacks on religious sites are proof that Pakistan has suffered greatly from terrorism.

In these incidents, some elements have been identified with links to India. Clear evidence exists of India’s intelligence agency “RAW” interfering in Balochistan.

In 2016, the capture of Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Yadav from Balochistan proved that India was directly involved in creating unrest in Pakistan. Kulbhushan admitted that he had been assigned by the Indian government to engage in sabotage, gather information on sensitive institutions, and incite sectarian violence in Pakistan.

There is also evidence of Indian involvement in the BLA’s attack on the Jaffar Express, and India has been financially and militarily supporting terrorists via Afghanistan. Immediately after the attack in Pulwama, India blamed Pakistan without any investigation or proof.

According to international diplomatic norms, blaming any country for a terrorist act without complete investigation and evidence is an irresponsible act. The Indian government, especially under Narendra Modi’s leadership, engages in such actions to gain domestic political advantage.

The Indian government targets Pakistan to divert public attention from its own failures. India not only leveled allegations but also attacked the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty. This treaty had laid out the mechanism for water distribution between India and Pakistan. By violating it, India is laying the foundation for a water conflict in South Asia, which is a blatant violation of human rights and international laws.

In response to India’s water aggression, Pakistan, during an emergency national security meeting, announced the severance of all ties with India and declared that India’s unilateral withdrawal from the Indus Waters Treaty would be treated as an act of war. Pakistan has clearly warned that if its water supply is blocked, it will consider it an attack.

India must remember that Pakistan is a nuclear power with armed forces fully capable of handling both internal and external challenges.

Pakistan’s military has not only conducted successful operations against terrorism but has also played a crucial role in protecting the nation’s borders. If India tries to intimidate Pakistan, it will face defeat as it has in the past.

The people of Pakistan stand united with their armed forces like a solid wall and are ready to make any sacrifice for the defense of their homeland. It is necessary that the international community takes notice of India’s aggressive and irresponsible behavior. International organizations must pressure India to refrain from making accusations without evidence and to resolve issues through dialogue and cooperation. The United Nations must also take notice of the violation of the Indus Waters Treaty and take effective steps to prevent a water dispute in South Asia.

India’s actions-accusations against Pakistan, suspension of relations, and water aggression-are attempts to destabilize the region. Pakistan is a peaceful country that seeks peace, development, and brotherhood in the region, but it also knows how to respond to any aggression.

The need of the hour is for India to abandon the politics of blame, speak based on evidence and justice, and prioritize peace in South Asia. Pakistan is prepared and strong on all fronts, and its people and armed forces are united. If India is planning any adventure, it should remember the events of 2019 when Pakistan captured Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

In February 2019, after blaming Pakistan for the Pulwama attack, India carried out a so-called airstrike in Balakot. In response, on February 27, Pakistan gave a strong and effective reply. The Pakistan Air Force not only shot down an Indian warplane but also captured an Indian pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. This was a military and diplomatic defeat for India. Although Pakistan released the pilot as a gesture of goodwill, the world witnessed Pakistan’s strong defensive capabilities. This event was clear proof of Pakistan’s aerial strength and professional military prowess.

India often threatens Pakistan, but the ground reality is different. Every time, India faces embarrassment. India must remember that the Pakistani nation stands united like an iron wall. Pakistan’s army is always ready, and the people stand shoulder-to-shoulder with their defenders. If India makes another mistake, the response will be even harsher and more effective because Pakistan is not just a nuclear power but also a nation fueled by faith.

India should not be under any illusions. It must remember the lesson from 2019 when Pakistan responded to its military aggression with bravery, wisdom, and strength. Pakistan is not only militarily strong but also morally and diplomatically superior. The Pakistani nation is united against Indian aggression. If India challenges Pakistan’s sovereignty again, the response this time will be even more severe.

The writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.