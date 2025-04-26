Pakistan’s nuclear assets secure, ready to deter threats: Kundi

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has emphasized that the nation stands firmly alongside its armed forces in facing current security challenges, particularly cross-border terrorism.

Talking to the media here on Saturday, he warned that any aggression from India would be met with a “crushing response,” as it was in the past.

Highlighting the recent terrorism incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, Governor Kundi said that the situation is evident to all. He said that Pakistan’s people, its state institutions, and its armed forces stand united in defense of the nation.

“Historically, whenever India has violated our borders, it has received a firm and resolute response,” he stated. “Our forces remain fully capable of defending Pakistan’s sovereignty with strength and determination.”

The Governor reminded the nation of the strategic strength given to Pakistan by former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who laid the foundation for Pakistan’s nuclear capability. He noted that today, Pakistan is stronger and safer, with its nuclear assets in secure hands.

Referring to the current regional tensions, he said, “Afghan soil is unfortunately being used against Pakistan, China, and the CPEC project, with India playing a major role behind the scenes. Around 70 percent of terrorist activities inside Pakistan are traced back to Afghanistan.”

The Governor welcomed the recent visit to Afghanistan by the Deputy Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister, describing it as an important step towards regional dialogue. He emphasized, however, that the inclusion of representatives from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, provinces most directly affected by cross-border dynamics, would have further strengthened the engagement. Involving stakeholders from these regions could have added valuable perspective to the discussions, he noted. He also encouraged the federal leadership to brief Parliament and the public on the key outcomes of the visit, underscoring the importance of transparency and national consensus in matters of foreign policy. He added that historically, visits to Afghanistan have sometimes had negative outcomes for Pakistan, and therefore transparency with the public is crucial. He urged that the Parliament and both provincial assemblies be fully taken into confidence regarding any agreements or understandings reached.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed serious concern over India’s alleged involvement in activities aimed at destabilizing Pakistan. He underscored the need for an impartial international inquiry to investigate these concerns, expressing confidence that such an investigation would reveal the extent of external interference. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to pursuing regional stability through transparency and adherence to international norms.

The Governor said that Pakistan’s armed forces, air force and navy are fully prepared to defend the country’s sovereignty with even greater strength than demonstrated in 2019. There should be no doubt, Pakistan is committed to safeguarding its territorial integrity and will respond decisively to any provocation, he affirmed.

To a question about India’s statements regarding the revocation of water treaties, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi termed such remarks as “irresponsible” and “unrealistic.” He emphasized that international agreements cannot be altered unilaterally and reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm commitment to safeguarding its water rights through diplomacy and adherence to international law. He assured that Pakistan remains fully capable of protecting its national interests at every forum.

Governor Kundi also lamented the stalled construction of the Arbab Niaz Stadium in Peshawar, stating that despite being promised since 2017, the project remains incomplete. “Peshawar Zalmi has produced top players from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, yet we have not been able to host matches at home,” he said, appealing for urgent action to complete the stadium for the youth of the province. The Governor expressed deep concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, urging the provincial government to prioritize public safety and governance. “The people’s foremost demand is for peace,” he said. While development and dialogue are crucial, meaningful progress cannot be achieved without security and stability. He pointed to the prolonged closure of a vital 25-kilometer road as an example of administrative challenges, and noted with concern the growing allegations of corruption, including irregularities in public hiring, mismanagement of funds, and unexplained accumulation of assets by certain officials.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized that Pakistan’s resilience, the unity of its people, and the strength of its national institutions are the foundations that will enable the country to successfully overcome both internal and external challenges.