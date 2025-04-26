NAB chairman visits Lahore bureau, reviews major operations

Chairman NAB, Lt. Gen (R) Nazir Ahmed, paid an important visit to the NAB Lahore Bureau, where Director General NAB Lahore, Muhammad Ahtram Dar, along with combined investigation teams (CITs), gave a comprehensive briefing on the progress made in mega scandals.

DG Operations NAB, Amjad Majeed Aulakh, also participated in the briefing.

Addressing the briefing, the NAB Chairman said that NAB Lahore Bureau plays a key role in NAB’s overall performance. From its inception till 2022, NAB recovered Rs790 billion in corruption scandals; however, during the last two years alone, NAB has made a record recovery of Rs5.4 trillion, made possible due to the reforms and the relentless efforts of the officers of Bureau.

During his visit to NAB Lahore, Chairman NAB handed over a cheque worth Rs35 million to the representative of the Punjab Government and stated that the recent NAB policy reforms have gained the trust of the bureaucracy. He added that the previous practice of files being held up out of fear among the bureaucracy has now ended.

He further said that judicial opinion regarding NAB has also shifted positively due to recent measures. To modernize NAB in line with contemporary requirements, a paper-free culture is being promoted, which will have a positive impact on case progress and overall performance of the Bureau.

Chairman NAB received a detailed briefing on the affiliation of State Life Cooperative Housing Society (Phase-2) with Lake View Meadows and visited the site himself to review the on-ground progress. Officials from Lake View Meadows Society briefed him thoroughly.

On this occasion, the NAB Chairman stated that under NAB Lahore’s supervision, 7,650 affectees of the State Life Cooperative Society (Phase-2) will be allotted developed plots worth Rs77 billion. He emphasized that the successful and swift completion of this affiliation is NAB’s top priority. He added that the entire process of affiliation with the mentioned society, obtaining necessary approvals from relevant authorities, and timely completion of development work will be strictly monitored by the regional Bureau.

He reiterated his commitment that they have pledged to accomplish as much work as possible in the least amount of time, and this commitment will be fully implemented.

At the end of the visit, the NAB Chairman praised the outstanding performance of the NAB Lahore Bureau under the leadership of DG NAB Lahore, Muhammad Ahtram Dar.