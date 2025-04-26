Summer vacations in Punjab schools to start from June 1

The Punjab government on Saturday announced that due to rise in mercury the summer vacations in schools across the province will start from June 1. School Education Secretary Khalid Nazir Wattoo indicated that the schedule could be revised if current heatwave continues to rise. “If temperatures increase unusually, holidays could begin a week earlier,” Wattoo said. “This step prioritizes the health of students, teachers and parents, as intense heat can severely impact educational activities,” he added. The decision comes amid growing global concerns over climate change, which continues to disrupt weather patterns around the world. Pakistan, in particular, ranks among the countries most vulnerable to climate-related disasters. Experts have warned that rising temperatures are affecting multiple sectors including education, health, and the economy, with each passing year witnessing more intense heatwaves. The PDMA has called for improved classroom ventilation, functioning fans and cooling systems, and the establishment of first-aid counters staffed with heatwave-trained personnel.