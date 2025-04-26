Punjab’s Livestock sector gets a farmer-friendly makeover

In a major push to transform the livestock sector, the Punjab government has launched several pro-farmer initiatives under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister (CM), Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The vision focuses on empowering livestock farmers through technology, financial support, healthcare access, and timely information—ultimately aiming to boost productivity and improve rural livelihoods.

According to Deputy Director (DD), livestock Dr. Jamshaid Akhtar, these efforts are not only revolutionary in design but also deeply rooted in the practical needs of small and medium-scale livestock farmers across the province.

One of the most impactful developments was the launch of the ADRS-Farmer mobile application.

Designed as a digital companion for livestock keepers, the app provides instant access to veterinary services, disease reporting, and real-time guidance on animal health.

“It’s like having a vet in your pocket,” says Dr. Jamshaid Akhtar.

The app bridges the gap between rural farmers and expert advice, ensuring that even those in remote areas can receive timely help during emergencies.

Another landmark initiative was the issuance of Livestock Cards under the Kisan Package, worth a staggering Rs. 10 billion.

These smart cards are meant to assist farmers in purchasing quality fodder, vaccines and medicines, as well as enabling them to access subsidized veterinary services.

Dr. Akhtar points out, “The Livestock Card is a game-changer—it promotes financial inclusion for smallholders and enhances their purchasing power.”

About 60,000 cattle farmers are availing benefits of the scheme. Similarly, 11,000 women, (widow and divorced) were also given animals with an aim to empower them economically.

The government was also promoting the use of advanced diagnostic technology to improve animal health outcomes.

The deployment of ultrasound machines at the tehsil level for early pregnancy detection in cattle was one such example.

These machines help identify reproductive issues early, increasing calving efficiency and reducing the economic burden of infertile animals.

He added that Rs 17 billion were earmarked for installation of the Ultrasound machines.

Additionally, a focused distribution program has been introduced to support the farmers in which 5000 bucks and rams are being distributed with cost of Rs 500 millions.

The criteria for selection are transparent and the goal was to improve household nutrition and economic resilience.

Recognizing the importance of knowledge sharing, the department has launched an information campaign across various platforms, including social media, pamphlets and training sessions.

The use of short videos and visuals, especially in regional languages, was helping bridge the literacy gap.

As Dr. Akhtar elaborates, “We want every farmer—whether educated or not—to benefit from modern livestock practices. That’s why we’ve simplified the information and taken it directly to the community.”

Emergency veterinary services have also been expanded significantly.

Through a 24/7 helpline (08000-9211), farmers can request immediate assistance from trained professionals.

So far, over 1.1 million animals have been treated through mobile vet camps, ensuring health coverage in the most inaccessible parts of Punjab.

One of the most remarkable achievements of the past year is the digitization of livestock data.

Through a robust online platform, all livestock records, health status and vaccination histories are being maintained in real-time.

This database helps in tracking disease outbreaks and supports timely interventions by veterinary teams.

Besides healthcare and digital transformation, the department was also nurturing entrepreneurship.

Trainings are being conducted on value addition in dairy products, artificial insemination and animal feed production.

Women and youth are being encouraged to turn their livestock activities into profitable businesses. “It’s not just about owning a few animals anymore. We’re teaching people to think like livestock entrepreneurs,” emphasizes Dr. Akhtar.

He further remarked that Rs one billion was being spent on provision of over one million doses of quality semen and it would surely improve milk and meat production.

The livestock department has also strengthened collaboration with the private sector.

Several pilot projects are underway to introduce high-yield animal breeds, modernize dairy farming methods and ensure the availability of disease-resistant vaccines.

These efforts are expected to bring long-term sustainability to the sector.