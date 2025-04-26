Islamabad under grip of gusty winds, met office advises precautions

On Saturday morning, Islamabad was hit by gusty winds and dark clouds, causing widespread panic and recalling the destruction caused by the April 16 hailstorm, prompting precautionary advice from the Met office.

According to a report aired by a private news channel, the Meteorological Department had forecast intermittent rain and gusty winds in Islamabad and surrounding areas, prompting the Met office to issue a weather advisory, cautioning citizens about potential disruptions and advising them to take necessary precautions.

The authorities had issued a stern warning, advising relevant departments and the general public to remain highly vigilant and take all necessary precautions in anticipation of the severe weather conditions.

This call to action emphasized the importance of being prepared and proactive in the face of potential disruptions, ensuring public safety above all.

In a bid to keep citizens informed and safe, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) urged everyone to stay updated through the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert App, which provides real-time weather alerts and advisories.

This proactive measure was particularly recommended for individuals planning to travel, allowing them to plan accordingly and minimize risks associated with the adverse weather conditions.

Citizens were encouraged to exercise caution and follow the guidelines issued by the authorities to avoid any untoward incidents.

By staying informed and taking necessary precautions, the public could play a crucial role in mitigating the impact of the severe weather and ensuring a safer environment for everyone.

The disaster management body had also assured that it was closely monitoring the situation through NEOC in coordination with provincial and district authorities to ensure a prompt response and public safety.