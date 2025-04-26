US monitoring situation but ‘not taking position on IIOJK’

The United States has once again condemned the terrorist attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), but remained silent on whether it has played any mediatory role in easing tensions between Pakistan and India. An attack on tourists in IIOJK this week sparked a new crisis between nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours India and Pakistan, with New Delhi blaming Islamabad for the killings – with the Islamabad strongly denying the allegations. During a press briefing at the State Department, spokesperson Tammy Bruce said: “The United States stands with India [and] strongly condemns all acts of terrorism.”

“We pray for the lives of those lost and for the recovery of the injured and call for the perpetrators of this heinous act to be brought to justice,” the State Department spokesperson said.

To answer a question about President Trump’s first term when he offered to make peace between Pakistan and India, Bruce said: “I’m not going to be remarking on it. I will say nothing more on that situation. ”

“The president and secretary said some things. They made their positions clear. I will not continue with something of that manner.”

To another question about playing role in trying to defuse tension between India and Pakistan, Bruce said: “It’s a rapidly changing situation and we are monitoring it, closely. And we, of course, are not now taking a position on the status of Kashmir or Jammu either”.