Pakistan to approach WB over suspension of waters treaty

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday said that Pakistan will approach World Bank (WB), for suspending Indus Waters Treaty by India. It is an agreement signed by India and Pakistan in 1960 and India cannot take the unilateral decision regarding the treaty, he said in an interview with BBC. In reply to a question about Pakistan military preparedness for dealing any misadventure, he said, we are already prepared for dealing any eventuality. About escalation of tension, he said that stoppage of water could escalate tension. No one could deprive water rights of Pakistan. To a question about infiltration of any terrorist elements, he said, it is impossible because thousands of army men are present on both side of the line of control.