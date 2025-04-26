A First Information Report (FIR) filed at an Indian police station has cast doubt on New Delhi’s claims regarding the recent deadly incident in Pahalgam, with security officials calling it a potential false flag operation. According to security sources, the FIR was lodged just 10 minutes after the attack ended – an unusually swift filing that has raised concerns about premeditation. The Pahalgam police station is located six kilometres from the scene of the attack. The FIR registered at 14:30 states that the assault occurred between 13:50 and 14:20pm local time. Sources argue that this timeline suggests foreknowledge of the incident.

The FIR names “unknown cross-border terrorists” as the perpetrators, with language indicating foreign backing – phrases like “at the behest of foreign handlers” appear prominently. Observers say such terminology suggests the narrative was scripted in advance.

Indian authorities and media have portrayed the incident as a case of targeted killing, but the FIR describes it as indiscriminate firing – further deepening discrepancies.

The document’s timing and contents have prompted Pakistani officials to accuse the Modi government of fabricating the Pahalgam attack for political gain.