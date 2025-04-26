Quetta Gladiators win last-ball thriller against Karachi Kings

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by five runs in a nail-biting thriller in the 15th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 10) at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Friday. Batting first, Quetta Gladiators were bowled out for 142 in 19.3 overs. Captain Saud Shakeel was the first to fall, scoring just 6, while the top order crumbled under pressure from a fiery opening spell by Hasan Ali, who picked up 3 wickets for 33 runs. Finn Allen fell for a golden duck, and Rilee Rossouw (10) also failed to capitalize on a promising start. In response, Karachi Kings fell short despite a flying start from Tim Seifert, who smashed 47 off 26 balls. James Vince supported him with a steady 30, but the middle order faltered under tight bowling pressure from Quetta.