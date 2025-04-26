Pakistan united to face any aggression: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday strongly condemned India’s reported decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it “legally invalid.”

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that India has no unilateral authority to cancel the treaty, which remained intact even during times of war.

“This treaty is a settled agreement brokered and mediated by the World Bank and any attempt to unilaterally suspend it is a violation of international norms,” he added.

Bilawal warned that such actions risk pushing both nations and future generations toward conflict, saying, “Linking the Indus water Treaty with Pahalgam terror attack or border tensions is reckless and unjust-not only to Pakistan but to India’s own people.”

He said that Pakistan will vigorously contest this move at international forums, and vowed to stand firmly with the government of Pakistan against any hostile act.

“We will act as a solid wall against any aggression.”

He further said that whenever an unfortunate incident occurs in Kashmir, India blame Pakistan without any evidence. This isn’t counter terrorism rather narrative building to extend foreign policy goals, he added.

Bilawal added that the Pakistani nation is united in this critical moment and ready to face any challenge.

Responding to a question regarding water canal issue, he appreciated the Prime Minister’s consultative approach, saying it has moved forward after hearing all provincial concerns.

“A mutual decision has been made that all water-related matters will be addressed with consensus among all four provinces,” he concluded.