Four security officials martyred in Quetta blast

Four security officials were martyred and three injured in an explosion near a vehicle of the bomb disposal squad in Quetta on Friday.

Security sources said the blast occurred in Marget area in suburb of Quetta. The martyred officials include Subedar Shehzad Amin, Naib Subedar Abbas, Sepoy Khalil and Sepoy Zahid.

The injured included Lance Naik Zafar, Lance Naik Farooq and Sepoy Khurram Saleem.

The security forces have cordoned off the area while injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

A search operation has also been launched in the area to arrest the suspects.

Separately, security forces eliminated six terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The operation took place during the night between April 23 and 24, based on credible intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists (referred to as Khawarij) in the area.

The ISPR stated that security forces effectively targeted the militant hideout, and after an intense exchange of fire, 6 militants were eliminated while 4 others sustained injuries.

The statement further mentioned that a clearance and sanitization operation is ongoing to ensure that any remaining threats in the area are neutralized.

ISPR reaffirmed that the security forces remain committed to eradicating terrorism from the country.