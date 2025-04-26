Muslim lawmaker arrested in India for challenging govt’s narrative

Aminul Islam, a Muslim member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Dhing constituency of India’s Assam state, was arrested for questioning the official narrative surrounding the recent Pahalgam attack in Indian-Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Islam, who represents the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), during a political rally, had suggested that the attack in Pahalgam could be a “false flag operation” orchestrated by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking at a rally on April 23, Islam implied that both the Pahalgam attack on April 22 and the 2019 Pulwama bombing were potentially engineered to advance political interests, particularly in the lead-up to elections.

“In 2019, I called Pulwama a conspiracy. To date, there has been no proper probe,” he stated. Regarding the Pahalgam attack, he remarked, “Survivors said attackers fired indiscriminately. BJP’s claim of selective targeting is misleading.”

Islam further criticised the government’s response to the incident, warning that failure to conduct an impartial investigation would only fuel suspicions of higher-level involvement.

He also warned that the government’s use of the incident for electoral gain could deepen communal tensions.

Following the remarks, Assam Police arrested Islam for what they termed as a “misleading and provocative” speech that could potentially disturb public order.

The charges against him include violations under the Indian Penal Code, including Section 152 (undermining India’s unity and integrity), Section 196 (inciting enmity between religious or social groups), and Section 113(3) (abetment or conspiracy related to terrorism).

AIUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal swiftly distanced the party from Islam’s statements, clarifying that his comments were personal and did not reflect the party’s official position.