Kartarpur Corridor remains open for Sikh pilgrims after tense situation

The Kartarpur Corridor remained open for Sikh pilgrims as usual even after tense situation following attack in Pahalgam in Occupied Kashmir on Friday. The Sikh pilgrims are free to visit Kartarpur.

According to the Darbar administration, 247 pilgrims arrived from the India through the corridor since the morning. On the other hand, the pilgrims expressed gratitude to the Government of Pakistan for keeping the Kartarpur Corridor open.

Pakistan earlier closed its airspace for Indian flights for one month, and the NOTAM regarding the closure of Pakistani airspace will remain effective until midnight on May 23.