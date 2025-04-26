BYC leaders launch hunger strike over alleged mistreatment of leaders

Leaders of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, including chief convener Dr Mahrang Baloch, on Friday launched a hunger strike against alleged mistreatment while in custody, Mahrang’s sister Nadia Baloch stated.

Mahrang and other BYC activists were arrested on March 22 for allegedly “attacking” Quetta Civil Hospital and “inciting people to violence”, a day after their members faced a police crackdown in Quetta while protesting against alleged enforced disappearances.

Nadia told the media that Mahrang had gone on a hunger strike, while Mahrang’s lawyer Imran Baloch said that BYC central leaders Saghbatullah Shah, Beebarg Baloch, Gulzadi Baloch, and a hundred supporters also went on a hunger strike last night.

“Dr Mahrang Baloch has said that the hunger strike was launched to protest the torture inside the district jail and the transfer of Beebow Baloch to District Jail Pishin,” Imran told the media.

“Currently, more than 100 BYC officials are on hunger strike on the instructions of Dr Mahrang Baloch,” he added.

In a statement published on X on Thursday, Nadia claimed that Beebow had been separated from Mahrang and Gulzadi and imprisoned at District Jail Pishin, alleging that she had been denied access to her family and legal counsel.

The BYC leader’s sister further alleged that prison administrators tried to conceal Beebow’s location but later released that information “when the pressure increased.”

“This is not just an unconstitutional move but a grave violation of basic human rights,” Nadia wrote. “We deeply fear that now Mahrang and Gulzadi will also be separated under the same plan and all three will be kept in individual cells in complete isolation.”