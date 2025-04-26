Naqvi briefs President about NSC decisions

Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi held an important meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari in Karachi, where he gave a detailed briefing in the context of India’s irresponsible actions following the Pahalgam incident.

Naqvi informed President Zardari about the decisions taken by the National Security Committee (NSC) and the retaliatory measures initiated in response to India’s recent behaviour.

President Zardari appreciated the swift, timely, and visionary national decisions taken by the NSC and stated that these decisions resonate with the sentiments of the entire nation.

The president said the NSC has truly represented the aspirations of the Pakistani people, and the entire country stands united behind its actions. President Zardari emphasised that India’s baseless allegations and irrational steps have no justification. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi asserted, “Let the enemy not be under any illusion—Alhamdulillah, Pakistan’s defence is unbreakable.”