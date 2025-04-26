Continued solidarity needed for refugees: UNHCR

Completing a three-day visit to Pakistan, the UNHCR’s Assistant High Commissioner for Operations, Raouf Mazou, expressed appreciation for the generosity of the Government and people of Pakistan for hosting Afghan refugees for over 45 years and urged continued solidarity with Pakistan, Afghan refugees and their host communities.

In Islamabad, Mazou met with Minister for Kashmir, GB and SAFRON, Eng. Amir Muqam, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador Sadiq Khan as well as with senior officials from the Ministries of Interior and Foreign Affairs, said a press release.

During his discussions, Raouf Mazou, called for Pakistan’s tradition of hospitality towards Afghans with international protection needs to continue in light of the prevailing human rights and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. He also emphasized UNHCR’s ongoing commitment to working with the Government in a dialogue aimed at identifying long-term solutions as well as engaging in discussions to facilitate voluntary, dignified, and sustainable returns to Afghanistan. Additionally, Mazou highlighted the Agency’s steadfast support for host communities, including targeted, area-based assistance efforts.

Meeting with Afghan communities, Mazou heard how their future prospects are full of uncertainty. Those he met also underscored their desire to continue to contribute to the economy of Pakistan, as well as eventually in Afghanistan.

Addressing members of the international community in Islamabad, Mazou called for renewed efforts on solutions and responsibility sharing, including an acceleration in third-country departures, as well as fostering new partnerships and developing innovative approaches to address the protracted displacement situation. This includes collaboration to create conditions conducive for returns to Afghanistan– paving the way for sustainable voluntary returns in the future.