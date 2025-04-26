Zero tolerance on over speed & axle load on mws: Aleem Khan

Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has directed that zero-tolerance policy be strictly enforced against over-speeding and axle load violations across all national Highways & Motorways and no leniency should be observed in this regard.

Federal Minister further instructed that all commercial vehicles must obtain fitness certificates within the next three months and special training programs be arranged for their drivers, as well. These directives were issued in a high-level meeting chaired by the Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan during his visit to the National Highways and Motorway Police Headquarters. Abdul Aleem Khan stressed that in order to reduce road accidents, vehicles older than 20 years should not be allowed to come on Motorways and separate certification must be issued for their tires, accordingly.

He instructed the Inspector General of Motorway Police to formulate a comprehensive and enforceable policy on these matters, as soon as possible. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan expressed concern over recurring accidents at the same location on Motorways and noted that registering FIRs for over-speeding has yielded positive outcomes. He reaffirmed that protecting human lives is top priority and the Motorway Police must continue to improve upon their already commendable standards.

During the briefing, IG Motorway Police informed the Federal Minister that 53 FIRs have been registered so far for the theft of safety barriers with 36 individuals arrested while over 2,000 meters of stolen fence has also been recovered.