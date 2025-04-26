23,591 motorcycles impounded in crackdown on violators since April 9

As of now, 23,591 motorcycles have been seized in the crackdown on traffic violations launched by the Sindh government on April 9, 2025.

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that action was taken against 1,813 vehicles for illegal fancy number plates, tinted windows, and other prohibited modifications. Additionally, 390 heavy and light transport vehicles were seized, and the registration of 359 vehicles was temporarily suspended.

In a statement, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the special campaign against traffic violations across the province is continuing with full vigor and consistency. He reemphasized that maintaining the smooth flow of traffic, securing the citizens, and enforcing the law of the land are amongst the highest priorities for the government of Sindh.

He added that mismanagement of traffic, motorcycle riding without helmets, underage drivers, and other risky driving habits put the lives of citizens at risk. Those who jeopardize public safety will be brought to the right path, and law-breaking elements are being dealt with strictly.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Sindh government aims to turn this campaign into a permanent reform movement rather than a temporary initiative. He urged the public to support the campaign, abide by the law, and encourage others to become responsible citizens.