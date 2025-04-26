CDA promotes 65 employees on merit

Capital Development Authority (CDA) promoted 65 employees to junior assistant positions on Friday in a merit-based ceremony chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa. The promotions, part of an agreement with the CDA Workers Union (CBA), followed a transparent merit policy.

“These employees earned their promotions through hard work,” said Randhawa, announcing planned training programs to enhance their skills. Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, Union General Secretary, praised the move and requested expanding the promotion quota from 30% to 50%. Chairman Randhawa directed the Member Administration to review the proposal. The event was attended by senior CDA officials and union representatives.

Rs 25 billion Spending

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has spent record PKR 25 billion this year on infrastructure, tourism, and public welfare initiatives.

It was disclosed during a meeting chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa here on Friday which reviewed authority’s fiscal performance.

To boost revenue recovery, Randhawa ordered the creation of a Special Recovery Unit to retrieve outstanding dues and improve financial monitoring systems for transparency.

“We are committed to making Islamabad a developed and beautiful capital,” said Randhawa, directing strict action against illegal use of leased properties.

Notices will be issued to violators, with leases and penalties imposed for non-compliance.

The Resource Wing was tasked with proposing new revenue streams, while officials were instructed to prepare next year’s budget to ensure project timelines.

It was pledged to strengthen CDA’s financial stability and expedite development projects across Islamabad.