Three brothers drown in Lahore Ravi River

Three brothers lost their lives after drowning in the Ravi River in Lahore, officials confirmed on Friday. The children, identified as 6-year-old Naseebullah, 7-year-old Amir Hamza, and 9-year-old Qudratullah, were playing near the riverbank when the incident occurred. According to local authorities, the boys were engaged in recreational activities when they ventured too close to the water and fell in. Rescue teams responded to emergency calls and launched a search operation, which concluded with the recovery of all three bodies from the river. Medical personnel confirmed the children had passed away. After completing legal formalities, police handed the bodies over to the grieving family.