Karachi to Chitral; JI to observe shutter down strike today

As a part of the global strike and protest against the United States backed genocide in Gaza and Israeli crimes against humanity, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has called for a shutter down strike in Karachi today (Saturday) as all the considerable trade bodes have already announced support for the call.

JI Karachi Ameer Monem Zafar Khan on Friday said that the strike is a wakeup call for the Muslim rulers in general and Pakistani rulers in particular in connection with their obligation as a part of the global community to act decisively against Israeli crimes against humanity and genocide in Gaza. The JI stalwart expressed these views while addressing a protest demonstration outside Memon Mosque in connection with the “Condemnation Day against India and Israel” – observed by the JI Karachi today across the mega city. It is pertinent to mention here that protest demonstrations were held at dozens of important points in the city.

Meanwhile, the JI leader also visited the Karachi Bar Association at the City Courts in Karachi. On the occasion, the JI leader also welcomed the notification for closure of the city courts to express solidarity with the Palestine and Gaza. The JI leader strongly condemned India under Modi regime and that both Israel and India would not be able continue its occupation in Palestine and Kashmir respectively.

Monem Zafar has warned the rulers of ruthless accountability and strong response by the nation if they failed to take drastic steps for Gaza. He said that the recent million marches in the federal capital and all other major cities showed the aspirations of the nation.He said that the United States and other western powers were sponsoring the Israeli genocide in Gaza, as tens of thousands, including women, children and senior citizens were martyred, hospitals and schools were turned into debris, and human parts were blown due to bombings in residential neighborhoods.

He said that the people of conscience across the globe and in Pakistan were expressing their emotions and recording their protest. He also highlighted the strong protests on campuses across the globe.

He said that traders across the mega city had been taken onboard in connection with the strike, whereas representatives from various fraternities and different walks of life also announced their support to the strike.

Furthermore, the JI leader also visited multiple markets and called on the traders leaders. All the traders leaders assured the JI leadership of full cooperation and welcomed the call. During his visit to the KBA, Imran Aziz – the acting general secretary of the association, Arifa Pirzada and others also addressed the media.