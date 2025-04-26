Sindh Home Minister visits injured police officials

Sindh Home Minister, Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar on Friday visited Ziauddin Hospital, Sukkur, to visit SHO Kashmore, Zia Ali Noonari, and five other police personnel who were injured in a recent attack by bandits.

Minister Lanjar directed the SSP Kashmore to ensure better medical treatment and facilities for the injured personnel. He emphasized the need for continuous coordination between hospital administration and police to provide quality care.

Lanjar assured the injured personnel and their families that the government would provide all possible support. He directed that all available resources be utilized to arrest the terrorists involved in the incident.

The minister reiterated that the government would take care of the injured police officials and their families at all levels.