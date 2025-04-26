Sindh to experience high temperatures until April 30

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a warning that most cities in Sindh province will remain in the grip of a heat wave until April 30, 2025, with temperatures rising significantly above normal across the region.

According to the latest meteorological advisory, several districts including Dadu, Qambar Shahdadkot, Ghotki, and Jacobabad are expected to experience temperatures 6-8 degrees higher than seasonal norms. The intense heat conditions pose potential health risks to residents in these areas.

The weather department further reported that Thar, Umerkot, and Mirpurkhas divisions will see temperature increases of 4-6 degrees above normal levels during this period.

For Karachi residents, the discomfort level will be amplified due to high humidity. Morning humidity levels in Karachi are forecast to exceed 70 percent over the next three days, creating a more oppressive heat sensation for the coastal city’s inhabitants.

In its Friday update, the Meteorological Department added that “mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in southern parts.” The forecast mentioned potential relief only in northern regions, stating, “partly cloudy weather with light rain-wind/thunderstorm may occur at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during evening/night.”