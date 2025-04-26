Gilani calls for collective action on climate, water, energy challenges

Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Friday emphasised the need for collective global action to address pressing challenges such as climate change, renewable energy, and water scarcity, calling for joint solutions through dialogue and cooperation.

Speaking at a reception hosted in honor of a significant international diplomatic and parliamentary achievement, Gilani welcomed senators, provincial assembly speakers, and foreign dignitaries.

He described the occasion as a celebration of a remarkable milestone for Pakistan's parliamentary diplomacy.

Gilani highlighted his unanimous appointment as the founding Chairman of the International Senate Conference (ISC), terming it a powerful recognition of Pakistan’s commitment to promoting global dialogue and mutual respect. “This development marks a significant moment in our diplomatic journey and opens the door to new opportunities for Pakistan in the current geopolitical landscape,” he said.

He said that the ISC would serve as a unique platform to strengthen multilateral, inter-parliamentary, and diplomatic ties, while also promoting trade and investment. “It is a forum designed to address global challenges that cross borders—through cooperation, not conflict,” he added.

As part of this initiative, Gilani also announced the formation of a strategic partnership with Korea Water Resources Corporation to develop climate-smart technologies and improve sustainable water resource management in Pakistan. “This partnership will boost our national capacity in climate resilience and create avenues for technological exchange,” he said.

Reflecting on his tenure as former Prime Minister and current Senate Chairman, Gilani stressed the importance of proactive diplomacy and strong inter-parliamentary relations. These, he said, were essential tools for improving Pakistan’s image abroad and highlighting its role as a responsible and forward-looking state.